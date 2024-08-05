Speeding Truck Collides With Parked Autorickshaw In Rishikesh, 3 Injured

Rishikesh: Three persons, including a woman, sustained severe injuries after a speeding truck hit them before colliding with a parked autorickshaw in Muni Ki Reti police station area near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said.
The accident occurred near the PWD intersection and all three were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.
According to police, the truck was coming from Bhadrakali and both the driver and the helper fled from the spot after the accident. The truck had rammed into the autorickshaw so hard that a few vehicles parked there were also badly damaged.
The PWD intersection of Muni Ki Reti area has been witnessing frequent road accidents. Locals have alleged that despite such incidents, the concerned department is not taking any concrete steps to address the issue.
Police inspector Ritesh Shah said that senior sub-inspector Yogesh Pandey and Chowki in-charge Rajendra Rawat reached the spot and the traffic movement was restored. A traffic congestion had ensued following the accident.
"Prima facie it seems that the truck may have had a brake-failure resulting which, it had first hit people and then the parked autorickshaw. However, the case is still being investigated and the actual cause of accident can be ascertained only after the investigations," police said.
