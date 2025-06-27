ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident In Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: At least three people were killed and four others injured in a road accident on National Highway 24 of Shahjahanpur on Friday, police said.

Police said that the victims, including devotees en route to Kainchi Dham, were crushed by a speeding tanker while standing on the roadside.

According to police, the incident occurred near Feel Nagar when a bike collided with a car carrying five passengers from Barabanki. The passengers were going to Uttarakhand.

The car occupants alighted from the car to argue with the biker, and they were standing on the road. During this, a speeding tanker lost control and smashed into the group, police said.