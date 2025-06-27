Three Killed, Four Injured In Road Accident In Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: At least three people were killed and four others injured in a road accident on National Highway 24 of Shahjahanpur on Friday, police said.
Police said that the victims, including devotees en route to Kainchi Dham, were crushed by a speeding tanker while standing on the roadside.
According to police, the incident occurred near Feel Nagar when a bike collided with a car carrying five passengers from Barabanki. The passengers were going to Uttarakhand.
The car occupants alighted from the car to argue with the biker, and they were standing on the road. During this, a speeding tanker lost control and smashed into the group, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Vivek Mishra (35), Yogesh Kuril (55), both residents of Barabanki, and Mubasar Ali (40), a resident of Rampur, who was the bike rider.
Police said that while Vivek and Yogesh died on the spot, Mubasar succumbed to his injuries en route to Bareilly for treatment.
Narendra Chaudhary, Mahesh Shivkumar, and Junaid were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. All victims were either part of the group travelling to Kainchi Dham or involved in the roadside dispute.
Shahjahanpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Diksha Bhavare said that the tanker, car, and bike involved in the accident have been seized. "An investigation is underway. We are examining whether there was any negligence involved," she added.
