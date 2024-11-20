ETV Bharat / state

Speeding Dumper Rams Into Ambulance Carrying Patient To Jodhpur Hospital, Three Killed

Relatives of a patient were shifting him from a hospital in Palanpur to Jodhpur in an ambulance when they met with an accident in Pali.

Speeding Dumper Rams Into Ambulance Carrying Patient To Jodhpur Hospital, Three Killed
Road accident in Rohat police station area (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Pali: Three persons, including two women, were killed in a road accident while shifting a patient from one ambulance to another on way to a hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Wednesday morning.

Two women were shifting their patient from a hospital in Gujarat's Palanpur area to Jodhpur when their ambulance got damaged while trying to save a cattle that had come in front of it. After which, another ambulance was called to take them to Jodhpur, where the patient was supposed to be admitted. The women were carrying the patient from the damaged ambulance to the other when a speeding dumper hit the vehicle.

The two women died on the spot and the drivers of the two ambulances suffered injuries. The accident took place near Gajangarh toll post in Pali under Rohat police station area.

On information a team from the local police station reached the spot. The two bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Bangar Hospital for postmortem while the injured drivers were taken to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, where one of them died during treatment.

Rohat police station in-charge Niranjan Pratap Singh said that Ashok, a resident of Vadanaya in Jalore district, was undergoing treatment in Palanpur hospital and on Tuesday, his relatives left for Jodhpur in an ambulance. Two of his relatives, Mohini Devi and Pagli Devi, residents of Barasan Gudamalani in Barmer district accompanied Ashok on the way to the hospital, Singh said.

"The impact of the collision was so severe that the two women were thrown into the roadside bushes a few feet away. Both died on the spot and the driver of one of the ambulances succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," Singh added.

