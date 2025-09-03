ETV Bharat / state

3 Killed, 22 Injured As Speeding Car Hits Ganesh Procession In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

The driver of the car has been taken into custody after his speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 8:48 AM IST

Jashpur: Three people were killed and 22 others injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed into a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur on Tuesday night, police said. According to the police, the driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody.

"Three people died, 22 were injured after a speeding, uncontrolled car entered a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Jashpur last night. The car driver has been nabbed," Superintendent of Police (SP), Jashpur, Shashimohan Singh said.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

