Speeding Bus Overturns In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha; Several Injured

Kawardha: At least 20 people were injured after a high speed passenger bus overturned in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred near Kishungarh area under Pandaria police station limits early in the morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the speeding bus lost control of the vehicle, which overturned in a field on the roadside. A large number of local passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Many passengers have also reportedly suffered serious injuries.

At the time of the accident, the villagers were preparing to go to the fields, so were the first responders to the mishap. The locals immediately helped in removing the people from the bus and also took the injured to the hospital. Soon after, a team from the Pandaria police also reached the spot with an ambulance. The injured have been admitted to the Pandaria Community Health Center for treatment.

Pandaria police station in-charge Nitin Tiwari said that the passenger bus was going from Korba to Kawardha when it met with the accident.

“The bus went out of control near Kishungarh and overturned in a field. The injured have been sent to the hospital for immediate treatment. Statements of all the people will be taken after the medical checkup. It will also be investigated how the accident happened,” he said.