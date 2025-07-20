2 Kanwariyas Dead, 3 Injured as Ambulance Collides With Two-Wheelers In UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Two Kanwariyas died and three others were seriously injured when an ambulance crashed into the two-wheelers they were riding near Kadarabad village on the Delhi-Meerut road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the Kanwariyas were travelling from Ghaziabad to Haridwar when an ambulance going to Modinagar after dropping a patient from Meerut hit them. The incident occurred at 11:45 PM on Saturday.

The ambulance was speeding when it collided with other vehicles, leading to significant damage. The Kanwariyas were riding on a scooter and another two-wheeler. The young man driving the second two-wheeler was thrown several feet away due to the impact of the collision.

Upon receiving the information, the police quickly arrived at the scene. According to Gyan Prakash Rai, Modinagar, two people died, and the three injured are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Meerut and Ghaziabad. The identities of the deceased are unknown.

"The ambulance driver has also been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The ambulance has been taken into custody. The investigation of the case is going on," he added. The ambulance involved in the accident belongs to Jeevan Hospital in Modinagar.