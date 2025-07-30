Speculations Rife About Mukesh Sahani’s Return To NDA In Bihar

Patna: Speculations are rife about Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

Sahani did not attend the Mahagathbandhan meeting held in Patna on Wednesday under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, This has fuelled rumours on the ‘Son of Mallah’ as he is known returning to the NDA.

The meeting was held at the residence of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Polo Road where seat sharing was to be discussed. Prominent faces of all the constituent parties of the Mahagathbandhan participated in it with the possibility of finalization of the names of contestants by the evening.

The key participants included Tejashwi Yadav, Congress state president Rajesh Kumar Ram, Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and top Left leaders. While Sahani was absent, his party’s state president Bal Govind Bind attended the meeting on behalf of the party.

Congress leader Allavaru did not give any clear answer on Sahani’s absence. "The constituent parties of the Mahagathbandhan discuss all the issues. There is no problem anywhere. Whatever his demand is, it will be discussed,” he said.

The NDA has extended an invitation to Sahani. Hindustani Awam Morcha President and Minister Santosh Kumar Suman said that he is welcome to join the alliance. “He is fed up with that (Mahagathbandhan). We have said it earlier and say it today also that only NDA can work for him. If that society has to move forward then it will have to come with the NDA. I will be happy if he becomes a partner of the NDA." Suman said.

The BJP has also made overtures to Sahani. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that Sahani can get respect only in the NDA. "You have shaken the foundation of the Mahagathbandhan by demanding 60 seats. Actually, you are fighting on behalf of the Kauravas. No one other than the Lalu family can get respect there. You should think about your future," he said addressing Sahani.

Sahani has been seeking 60 seats for contesting by his party candidates in the forthcoming assembly elections. He is also eyeing the post of Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahagathbandhan government. He has been repeating this demand and has even conveyed it to Tejaswi Yadav.

Coming from the Mallah (Nishad) community, Sahani is a powerful leader of the backward communities. He claims to have a hold on about 15 per cent of the total voters in the state. He was with the NDA during the 2020 assembly elections and his party candidates had contested on 11 seats winning four of them. However, one legislator had died later bringing the tally to three. He was also a minister for sometime but had later parted ways with the NDA.

