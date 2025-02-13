ETV Bharat / state

Speculations Brewing Over MNM Chief Kamal Haasan's RS Seat; Actor Meets TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026, speculation boiling over whether the MNM president will be considered for a Rajya Sabha seat in the future. Previously, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Haasan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on March 9, resulting in an alliance between the DMK and MNM after Haasan agreed to campaign in support of the Stalin-led party.

After the recent meeting, taking his official X account, Udhayanidhi said, "Leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam - Kalainani @ikamalhaasan sir was met by us today at his residence for a courtesy visit." "With affection, he welcomed us and discussed various topics related to politics and arts. My love and gratitude to Kamal sir. @maiamofficial," he added.

Haasan, in response to Udhayanidhi's X post, said "This meeting has become a sweet memory that will last for a long time. My thanks to the affection and character of my dear brother and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @Udhaystalin."

The official handle of the MNM party also posted about the meeting. It said, "Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekarbabu met Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan for a courtesy discussion at the party leader’s office. The party's General Secretary Arunachalam was also present at the meeting."

Kamal Haasan launched the MNM party on February 21, 2018. The party contested independently in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In the 2021 elections, Haasan contested from the Coimbatore South constituency but lost to BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. As a result, several key MNM leaders exited the party.