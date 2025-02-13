Speculations Brewing Over MNM Chief Kamal Haasan's RS Seat; Actor Meets TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday met Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and veteran actor Kamal Haasan at his residence here.
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026, speculation boiling over whether the MNM president will be considered for a Rajya Sabha seat in the future. Previously, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Haasan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on March 9, resulting in an alliance between the DMK and MNM after Haasan agreed to campaign in support of the Stalin-led party.
மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் - கலைஞானி @ikamalhaasan சாரை இன்று அவருடைய இல்லத்தில் மரியாதை நிமித்தமாக சந்தித்தோம். அன்போடு வரவேற்று அரசியல், கலை என பல்வேறு துறைகள் சார்ந்து கருத்துக்களை பரிமாறிக்கொண்ட கமல் சாருக்கு என் அன்பும், நன்றியும்.@maiamofficial pic.twitter.com/YdLqu4KZs4— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) February 13, 2025
After the recent meeting, taking his official X account, Udhayanidhi said, "Leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam - Kalainani @ikamalhaasan sir was met by us today at his residence for a courtesy visit." "With affection, he welcomed us and discussed various topics related to politics and arts. My love and gratitude to Kamal sir. @maiamofficial," he added.
மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் கட்சியின் தலைவர் திரு. @ikamalhaasan அவர்களை, இந்து சமய அறநிலையத்துறை அமைச்சர் திரு. @PKSekarbabu அவர்கள் மரியாதை நிமித்தமாகச் சந்தித்து உரையாடினார்.— Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) February 12, 2025
தலைவரின் அலுவலகத்தில் நடந்த இந்தச் சந்திப்பின்போது, கட்சியின் பொதுச்செயலாளர் திரு. @Arunachalam_Adv அவர்கள்… pic.twitter.com/ni4Ne3hqFb
Haasan, in response to Udhayanidhi's X post, said "This meeting has become a sweet memory that will last for a long time. My thanks to the affection and character of my dear brother and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu @Udhaystalin."
The official handle of the MNM party also posted about the meeting. It said, "Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Sekarbabu met Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan for a courtesy discussion at the party leader’s office. The party's General Secretary Arunachalam was also present at the meeting."
Kamal Haasan launched the MNM party on February 21, 2018. The party contested independently in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In the 2021 elections, Haasan contested from the Coimbatore South constituency but lost to BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan. As a result, several key MNM leaders exited the party.