Teesta Waters Rising: Bengal Villagers Fear Total Washout, 200 Families To Be Evacuated

Jalpaiguri: The change in the course of water of Teesta River after floods in Sikkim has threatened the existence of people of a nondescript village in West Bengal.

Villagers of Laltong Basti fear that gushing waters of Teesta river will soon swallow their localities. The situation has come to such a pass that the authorities are mulling relocating the residents of Laltong Basti affected by Teesta erosion. The people will be shifted to Kholachan Phapari area, a few kilometers away from Laltong Basti area as the government has earmarked land to relocate Laltong Basti residents. Around 200 families of Laltong Basti and Chamkadangi areas will be evacuated due to Teesta erosion.

Residents of Laltong Basti of Rajganj block affected by Teesta erosion will be shifted to other places. The process of demarcation of government land is already being done, sources said. As a result of the devastating flood in Sikkim on October 4 last year, the Teesta river bed has risen and the water of the Teesta river is entering the Laltong Basti.

Jalpaiguri District Council President Krishna Roy Barman, Rajganj MLA Khageshwar Roy, Rajganj Panchayat Samiti president Rupali De Sarkar, and BDO Rajganj Prashant Barman visited the damaged Laltang Basti of Gram Panchayat No. 1, Dabgram, Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri district.

Thousands of people live in Laltong Basti and Chamkadangi areas of Dagram 1 village panchayat of Rajganj block.President of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad Krishna Roy Barman said, "We have already visited the Laltong Basti area. The condition of Laltong Basti is bad. Houses are being washed away by Teesta water. The main occupation of villagers is animal husbandry. We are trying to shift them. Locals also want to move to other places. But since their livelihood is animal husbandry, they want to stay near the forest. I am trying to find such a place. Land revenue department is also investigating. The situation is similar in Chamkadangi. They are also moving due to Teesta erosion. There are 36 families in Laltong Basti and 150 in Chamkadangi."

Raja Chhetri, resident of Laltong Basti, Amesh Bhujel said, "After the flood in Sikkim last year, Teesta river water is entering our village. Earlier Teesta was lower than our village. Now after the flood, silt has come and Teesta is high and our village is low. Water is entering our village. All houses are being washed away. We want to move elsewhere."

Rajganj Block MLA Khageshwar Roy said that the condition of Laltong Basti is bad. "River water enters and washes away many parts. People can't live there anymore. They have to go somewhere else. Government land has been identified through Sadar Sub-Divisional Ruler and Block Land and land Reforms Department," Roy said.