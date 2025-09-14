ETV Bharat / state

Specially Abled Students Shine At Navratri 'Rasotsav' Program In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: It was a unique day for the special children of Navjyot Andhjan Mandal (NAM), an NGO for the visually challenged, on Sunday. They mesmerised the audience with their dances, singing and artistry at a Navratri special cultural programme, ‘Rasotsav’.

The annual festival of the ‘Blind People's Association’ and its associated trusts saw participation of about 350 visually impaired students from about 30 campuses across the country. They displayed their talent through singing, dancing, mime, fashion shows, and other presentations.

Several institutes presented items on various themes like Ganesh Vandana, Nasha Mukti Abhiyan, Operation Sindoor, Hum India Wale, Rangilo Mehmaan, Fashion Show, Kar Har Maidan Fateh, Shakti Stuti, etc. in Rasotsav.

Visually Impaired Students Shine at Navratri ‘Rasotsav’ in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

“I am happy that the special children of Jaipur have come to Ahmedabad city to perform. These children have been preparing for this for almost a month,” said Mahendra Singh, a teacher of students from Rajasthan.