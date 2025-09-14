ETV Bharat / state

Specially Abled Students Shine At Navratri 'Rasotsav' Program In Ahmedabad

The annual festival of the ‘Blind People's Association’ and its associated trusts saw participation of about 350 visually impaired students from across the country

Visually Impaired Students Shine at Navratri ‘Rasotsav’ in Ahmedabad
Visually Impaired Students Shine at Navratri ‘Rasotsav’ in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2025 at 8:24 PM IST

Ahmedabad: It was a unique day for the special children of Navjyot Andhjan Mandal (NAM), an NGO for the visually challenged, on Sunday. They mesmerised the audience with their dances, singing and artistry at a Navratri special cultural programme, ‘Rasotsav’.

The annual festival of the ‘Blind People's Association’ and its associated trusts saw participation of about 350 visually impaired students from about 30 campuses across the country. They displayed their talent through singing, dancing, mime, fashion shows, and other presentations.

Several institutes presented items on various themes like Ganesh Vandana, Nasha Mukti Abhiyan, Operation Sindoor, Hum India Wale, Rangilo Mehmaan, Fashion Show, Kar Har Maidan Fateh, Shakti Stuti, etc. in Rasotsav.

“I am happy that the special children of Jaipur have come to Ahmedabad city to perform. These children have been preparing for this for almost a month,” said Mahendra Singh, a teacher of students from Rajasthan.

Singh said seven children have come here from Rajasthan to perform in the ‘Rangilo Mehmaan’ song. “Out of these children, three cannot speak or hear. The remaining four children are mentally challenged. However, their dedication and enthusiasm know no bounds,” he said.

Students of NAM, Ahmedabad, also performed with the help of their specially abled choreographer, Sahil Mansuri. “My students are very talented. I am happy to see them performing like professionals,” he said.

Mansuri has been teaching dance at Ahmedabad Blind Mandal for the last 10 years and has so far taught dance to more than 50 students. In today's programmes, he choreographed eight dances and helped students prepare the various performances.

“This programme is not just a means of entertainment, but it is a symbol of determination, courage and positive attitude towards life of the disabled,” he said.

Swaying to the rhythm of Garba, resonating with the tunes of music and immersed in the fun of dance, these artists proved that there is no limit to talent. Their every dance step, every song, and every Garba touched the hearts of the audience.

