ETV Bharat / state

74 Pc Specialist Doctor Posts Lying Vacant In CHCs In Odisha: Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Monday informed the assembly that more than 74 per cent of the specialist doctor posts are lying vacant in government-run community health centres (CHCs) across the state. Of 1,500 sanctioned specialist doctor posts in 375 CHCs, only 386 medics are in position, Mahaling said in his reply to a question by BJD MLA Prasanta Behera.

Only one specialist doctor is in a CHC in Deogarh against the sanctioned posts of 16, while only three specialists are in service in the CHCs of tribal-majority Rayagada district, for which 44 such posts have been created, he said. Mahaling informed the Assembly that 88 specialist posts have remained vacant in CHCs in the Mayurbhanj district while the vacancy was 87 in Ganjam, 66 in Sundargarh, 55 in Koraput and 53 in Bargarh.

Altogether, 5,014 (64 per cent) of 7,806 sanctioned doctor posts are also lying vacant in the community health centres across Odisha, he said. As per the health minister’s statement, 450 doctor posts have remained vacant in CHCs in Ganjam district, followed by Mayurbhanj where 309 such posts are lying vacant in these healthcare facilities, which are located in rural pockets of the state.