Special Two-Day Session Of Punjab Assembly Begins; Tributes Paid To Former PM Manmohan Singh, Others

The session began at 11 AM with the obituary references to pay tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh and former legislators and ministers.

A view of Punjab Assembly
A view of Punjab Assembly
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Chandigarh: The special two-day session of the Punjab Assembly commenced on Monday with the legislators paying tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former legislators during the obituary references.

The session began at 11 AM today with the obituary references paying tribute to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other prominent personalities who passed away between the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current one. However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not present during the obituary references.

Former PM Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died on December 26 last year at the age of 92 following age-related complications.

The assembly session is expected to be a stormy one with the opposition set to corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over various issues like drug menace, "deteriorating law and order situation" and welfare measures for the deportees from the US. (With inputs from agencies)

