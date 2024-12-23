ETV Bharat / state

Special Trains Announced From Bengaluru For Christmas And Kumbh Mela

Bengaluru: To clear the extra rush of passengers during the Christmas festival, South Western Railway has organised special trains to multiple locations from Bengaluru. SWR will also run a special one-way express train (06215) from Mysuru to Prayagraj to the Kumbh Mela.

Train No 06507 SMVT Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram North Express Special will depart from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11 pm on December 23 and reach Thiruvananthapuram North at 4.30 pm the next day, according to a press release by SWR.

In the return direction, Train No 06508 Thiruvananthapuram North-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Thiruvananthapuram North at 5.55 pm on December 24 and arrive at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 11.15 am the next day.

Enroute, the train will have stoppages at Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chingavanam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam stations in both directions.

Special Express trains in each direction between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru and Kalaburagi stations will depart from Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on December 24 and reach Kalaburagi at 7.40 am the next day.