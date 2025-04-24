Special Trains Accommodate Stranded Tourists At Jammu, Udhampur And Katra Stations

Jammu: The special trains started by Indian Railways to evacuate stranded tourists in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terrorist attack have accommodated hundreds of passengers since Wednesday, and another special train left Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station (SVDK) from Katra this morning.
According to the spokesman, three railway stations, SVDK, Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (MCTM) railway station, Udhampur, and Jammu Tawi (JAT) railway station, have responded to the situation brilliantly.
“Few initiatives were taken by the Railways during this crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, including the establishment of a helpdesk at SVDK and JAT and a war room at JAT control with a dedicated helpline. At these stations, regular announcements were being made regarding special trains and the presence of any suspected item or person,” he told ETV Bharat.
“Exceptional work was done by JAT helpdesk and ticket checking staff at Jammu by accommodating almost 165 stranded tourists in various trains like 12920, 22942, 20434, 22432, 12414, 12446 and 14662. At Udhampur (MCTM station), the team also played a pivotal role in assisting the stranded tourists,” the spokesperson
“Around 170 passengers arrived from Sangaldan railway station to MCTM station, out of which 40 were accommodated in 14504, 60 in 14612, 54 in 22462 and 16 in 12550,” he added.
He informed us that a special train, 04612 from SVDK for NDLS, was planned and maintained at very short notice. “It departed SVDK at 9:20 pm on Wednesday and at 11:27 pm from Jammu with almost 67 per cent occupancy, containing around 580 reserved passengers and around 180 unreserved passengers. The provision of food and water at all three stations, apart from the 04612 train, in close coordination with IRCTC, local NGOs, the railway protection force and GRP,” he added.
Another special train, 04614, departed SVDK at 10:50 am today, and due publicity was done for the same.
