ETV Bharat / state

Special Trains Accommodate Stranded Tourists At Jammu, Udhampur And Katra Stations

Jammu: The special trains started by Indian Railways to evacuate stranded tourists in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terrorist attack have accommodated hundreds of passengers since Wednesday, and another special train left Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station (SVDK) from Katra this morning.

According to the spokesman, three railway stations, SVDK, Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan (MCTM) railway station, Udhampur, and Jammu Tawi (JAT) railway station, have responded to the situation brilliantly.

“Few initiatives were taken by the Railways during this crisis in Jammu and Kashmir, including the establishment of a helpdesk at SVDK and JAT and a war room at JAT control with a dedicated helpline. At these stations, regular announcements were being made regarding special trains and the presence of any suspected item or person,” he told ETV Bharat.

“Exceptional work was done by JAT helpdesk and ticket checking staff at Jammu by accommodating almost 165 stranded tourists in various trains like 12920, 22942, 20434, 22432, 12414, 12446 and 14662. At Udhampur (MCTM station), the team also played a pivotal role in assisting the stranded tourists,” the spokesperson