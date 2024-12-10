Hyderabad Eateries Manufacturing Food Items With Expired Spices, Says Food Safety Dept

Hyderabad: The special task forces formed by the state government's food safety department to monitor the rampant practice of food adulteration in the state, since September, sent notices to 20 eateries who were violating FSSAI norms, adversely impacting public health.

In the latest case, officials inspected a food manufacturing centre in the Manoharabad area of ​​Medak and found chips and other Namkeens (snacks) being manufactured with expired spices. While conducting checks in the past 90 days, officials observed several manufacturers obtaining licenses under one name and then selling products to retailers under some other famous brand.

Rising Cases:

At an internationally renowned restaurant in Nalgonda, officials found that cooking oil, boiled repeatedly at high temperatures, was being used to manufacture food items. Officials noted that TPC (Total Polar Compounds) in unheated oil could range up to 15 and in boiled oil, up to 20. However, in this case, it crossed a staggering 35 TPC, posing serious public health risks including cases of cancer.

Two months ago in October, a woman died and several people fell ill after eating food at an eatery in Banjara Hills. The woman Reshma Begum (31), consumed momos from a stall and then complained of health issues. She was hospitalised but died while undergoing treatment.

What Are TPCs?

Total Polar Compounds (TPC) are a critical measure of the quality and safety of edible oils, particularly those used in frying. The presence of TPC indicates the extent of oil deterioration, which can negatively impact both the flavour and nutritional value of the food prepared with these oils.

Observations Made By Health Dept Officials:

To make ginger garlic paste heavier, sweet potato pulp and banana peels are being added to it.

Harmful colours are being used in sweets. This can have adverse effects on health if they exceed the 100 ppm value.

Expired vinegar, jam, and sauce are being used across multiple bakeries in the state.

In restaurants, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items are being stored in the same freezer.

Old pulses are being re-used by adding colours.

Rotten vegetables are being used to cut down production costs.

Spoiled spices are being used in packaging materials.

Statement From The Health and Family Welfare Department:

RV Karnan, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, said that as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Act, food samples can be sent to government-recognised laboratories if there are doubts about their quality.

"The cost of testing will have to be borne by the consumer. Before buying food items, one should check their expiry date and the FSSAI license. Do not buy it if it looks damaged, has excessive colour or foul smell. If you find that food has been adulterated, you can complain to us. We have increased task force inspections in the state. We are also issuing notices to violators, asking them to make amends within 10 days barring which stringent action will be initiated. One can also file a complaint on the central government portal and with the state food safety department via a WhatsApp message," he said.