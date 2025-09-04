Rain Havoc In Bastar, Boy Dies As Wall Of House Collapses

ETV Bharat / state

Bastar: Rains continue to batter Bastar district in Chhattisgarh where a 14-year-old boy died after the wall of a house collapsed at Alnar village on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 am when the wall of the house where the victim, Lokesh Nag, a student of Class VIII, was sleeping. Lokesh's grandmother was injured in the incident. Meanwhile, post-flood relief camps have been opened by the state government across Bastar where victims are being provided with essential services like accommodation, food and medical care. As flood water has started to recede in some areas, many flood affected people are leaving for their homes.

The government has issued helpdesk number 07782223122 and 07782222661 for those requiring assistance.

According to data received from the administration, 250 people were accommodated in Mander Secondary School in Lohandiguda tehsil, 40 in Matkot Primary School in Tokapal, 15 in Telimarenga Gram Panchayat Bhawan, 16 in Rajur Gram Panchayat Bhawan, 60 in primary school building at Palwa, 40 in Bedagura Gram Panchayat Bhawan and 28 in Manganar Gram Panchayat Bhavan in Darbha block.