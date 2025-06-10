Delhi: DTC Revises Hiring Rates For Electric Buses, Aims To Become Revenue Surplus Within A Year

New Delhi: The Delhi government has taken a major decision to increase revenue through the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, which are considered the lifeline of the national capital. In the DTC board meeting, special rates have been approved for hiring electric buses. Now, rates will be higher for hiring e-buses for private schools, Delhi Police, Tourism Department and film shootings.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said that the government aims to make DTC a revenue surplus organisation within a year, and the revised hiring rates will give DTC additional revenue. Speaking after the meeting of the DTC Board, Minister Pankaj Singh said that to fulfil the resolve of making Delhi the developed capital of India, their government has taken several important steps. He further said that their government aims to make DTC a self-reliant, economically prosperous and environmentally responsible public transport system.

The Minister said that they want to improve the financial health of DTC and make it stronger as part of the effort to fulfil the resolutions of Green Delhi and Clean Delhi. The decision of the DTC board will ensure the recovery of operational costs along with the receipt of additional revenue, he said, adding that the main focus was to ensure that the target of making Delhi Transport Corporation profitable within a year can be achieved.

Revised a decade ago: The special fare rates for DTC's CNG low floor AC/Non-AC buses were last revised a decade ago. Now, the government aims to phase out the CNG buses in the DTC fleet by the end of this year and replace them with electric buses. The Transport Minister said that the government analysed the cost for the year 2024-25, which showed that the cost per kilometre of DTC's electric buses comes to just Rs 90.38.

In the DTC board meeting, a new fare rate of Rs 110 per kilometre has been proposed for electric low-floor AC buses. According to this, the minimum daily fare of e-low floor AC buses for operation up to 70 kilometres has been fixed at Rs 7700 per bus, which will ensure cost recovery as well as operational expenses.

Participation will be ensured: Transport Minister Pankaj Singh also said that the implementation of the revised rates will not only ensure cost recovery, but will also give DTC an opportunity to participate in many creative fields like film shootings.

At present, the minimum fare of DTC's CNG non-AC buses is fixed at Rs 3000 at the rate of Rs 60 per kilometre. Whereas the fare of CNG AC buses is fixed at Rs 4500 at the rate of Rs 75 per kilometre. After closely analyzing the operating cost of the buses, it has become very important to revise the old rates keeping in mind the increased cost and operation of e-buses.