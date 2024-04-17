Special Polling Centers To Be Built for Displaced Kashmiris, Voters Can Cast Votes from Delhi

New Delhi: On the orders of the Election Commission (EC), four special polling centers will be set up for the voting of people displaced from Kashmir. Preparations are being made to set up polling stations as per the notification of the EC.

About 60,000 to 70,000 displaced Kashmiris live at various places in Delhi NCR. Those who will be able to vote for the candidate of their native parliamentary constituency at these special polling stations in Delhi.

A large number of displaced people from Kashmir live in Delhi with voter ID cards from Kashmir. According to EC officials, there are orders to create 21 special polling stations in Jammu, one in Udhampur and four in Delhi for this purpose.

These polling centers will be set up in Delhi along with general polling centres, where displaced Kashmiris will be able to vote for the MP candidate of their native place.

Facility of voting through postal ballot: According to EC officials, voters displaced from Kashmir can fill the form and go to the special polling station to vote. Secondly, voters can also vote from home through postal ballots.

For this, voters will have to fill Form 12C. After this the form will be given to the Assistant Returning Officer following which ballot papers will be available. It is only after this that voting is possible through postal ballot.

According to the EC, about 60,000 people displaced from Kashmir live in a mixed population in Delhi. All the District Election Officers in Delhi are busy gathering information about the people displaced from Kashmir.

After gathering information, special polling centers will be constructed in those areas where there are more Kashmiri voters. According to Amit Raina, spokesperson of Roop Singh Kashmir Organisation, around 70,000 displaced Kashmiris live in Delhi NCR.

A campaign was also launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to make voter cards of the displaced people of their native places in which several people have got Kashmir address cards.

According to the information, teams were deployed to make voter cards of about 1.20 lakh people displaced from Kashmir. People had got the voter ID card made for the place where they started living.

However, the voter ID card made at the present address was canceled and the voter ID card for their original address was made, so that the people displaced from Kashmir can vote for the MP candidate at their original address.