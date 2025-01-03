ETV Bharat / state

Special NIA Court Sentences 28 Convicts To Life Imprisonment In Kasganj Violence Case

28 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court in connection with the Kasganj violence case.

Special NIA Court Sentences 28 Convicts To Life Imprisonment In Kasganj Violence Case
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Lucknow: A special NIA court here sentenced 28 convicts to life imprisonment on Friday in connection with the Kasganj violence case. Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on each convict.

On Thursday, the special NIA court here on Thursday convicted 28 people in connection with the murder of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead in a communal clash that broke out during a 2018 Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj. The accused were convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, rioting and insulting the national flag.

The case drew significant attention after Chandan Gupta's death sparked riots in the region. The court on Friday sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.

Earlier, on the quantum of sentence, the court heard the pleas of the defence as well as the prosecution, which had demanded the severest punishment for all the convicts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted Nasiruddin and Asim Qureshi, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict them.

Lucknow: A special NIA court here sentenced 28 convicts to life imprisonment on Friday in connection with the Kasganj violence case. Special judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on each convict.

On Thursday, the special NIA court here on Thursday convicted 28 people in connection with the murder of Chandan Gupta, who was shot dead in a communal clash that broke out during a 2018 Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj. The accused were convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, rioting and insulting the national flag.

The case drew significant attention after Chandan Gupta's death sparked riots in the region. The court on Friday sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.

Earlier, on the quantum of sentence, the court heard the pleas of the defence as well as the prosecution, which had demanded the severest punishment for all the convicts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court acquitted Nasiruddin and Asim Qureshi, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to convict them.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIFE IMPRISONMENT28 CONVICTSKASGANJ VIOLENCE CASENIA COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.