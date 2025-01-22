Special Medical Team To Treat Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal As His Fast Enters Day 58

Khanauri Border: A special medical team has been formed to treat farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on a fast for the last 58 days over several demands of farmers.

Botched up treatment

On Tuesday night, several glucose drips were unsuccessfully administered to Dallewal owing to which his arm got swollen. Dallewal then refused to seek medical aid saying he will do so only after officials of the administration come to meet him at the farmers' protest site. On receiving information, farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra talked to Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh. Shortly after, officials including DSP Patran Inderpal Chauhan and SHO, Sadar Patran Yashpal reached Khanauri Border to talk to Dallewal.

Medical team formed

The State Government formed a medical team to treat Dallewal soon. Kotra had said if the Government cannot treat Dallewal then the farmers themselves will treat him. The civil surgeon of Patiala, who also met Dallewal said if anyone is found guilty of neglecting Dallewal, then action will be taken against him/her.

Shifted to new location

Meanwhile, Dallewal has been shifted to a new location at Khanauri Border so that he can get ample sunlight. The farmer leader said he sought treatment after 121 other farmers on fast unto death asked him. "The war can be won by the blessings of ancestors and Guru Nanak," Dallewal said.

Meeting on February 14

Joint Secretary of Agriculture and Welfare Department, Priyaranjan, along with other Central Government officials had met Dallewal and invited him and others farmers to a meeting in Chandigarh on February 14. Priyaranjan said the Centre is concerned about Dallewal's health.