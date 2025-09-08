ETV Bharat / state

Special Local Train Between Katra, Sangaldan Starts For Passengers Stranded In Jammu Floods

Jammu: To ease out the rush of passengers stranded due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway following floods, the Jammu division of Northern Railways on Monday started operation of special local train services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station in Katra of Reasi district and Sangaldan railway station of Ramban district.

This morning, the train commenced its journey from Katra at 8:40 am and reached Sangaldan at 10 am after stopping at at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkot and other stations. On its return journey, the train will start from Sangaldan at 2:15 pm and will reach Katra at 3:45 pm.

Passengers stranded in floods can board this special train (ETV Bharat)

The train will ply till September 12 so that the stranded passengers will be able to reach their destinations in absence of connectivity on Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to the massive landslide that blocked road for the last eight days, officials said.

This is the first time ever that local train is running on the Katra-Sangaldan route as so far only Vande Bharat has been running here after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 this year. The Vande Bharat runs between Katra and Srinagar and stops only at Banihal railway station.