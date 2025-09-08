Special Local Train Between Katra, Sangaldan Starts For Passengers Stranded In Jammu Floods
Due to heavy rains and flood-like situation in the Jammu division, many passengers have been stranded at various locations.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Jammu: To ease out the rush of passengers stranded due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar national highway following floods, the Jammu division of Northern Railways on Monday started operation of special local train services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station in Katra of Reasi district and Sangaldan railway station of Ramban district.
This morning, the train commenced its journey from Katra at 8:40 am and reached Sangaldan at 10 am after stopping at at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkot and other stations. On its return journey, the train will start from Sangaldan at 2:15 pm and will reach Katra at 3:45 pm.
The train will ply till September 12 so that the stranded passengers will be able to reach their destinations in absence of connectivity on Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to the massive landslide that blocked road for the last eight days, officials said.
This is the first time ever that local train is running on the Katra-Sangaldan route as so far only Vande Bharat has been running here after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 this year. The Vande Bharat runs between Katra and Srinagar and stops only at Banihal railway station.
On September 6, one special local train was operated between Katra and Sangaldan but from today onwards till September 12, it will be running daily.
Jammu railway division, in a press statement, informed that train number 04685 Katra- Sangaldan 'Baadh' (flood) special will run for five days from September 8 to 12.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal and Senior Divisional Operations Manager Arish Bansal said, “The safety and convenience of passengers in the division is our top priority. Due to suspension of road services, this special train will provide an option to people to ensure safe and efficient travel. Such an initiative has been taken to ensure that the journey can be made accessible and comfortable for the passengers.”
This train will enable the stranded passengers to move further towards their destinations as a local train is already operating between Sangaldan and Srinagar and they will have the option to board the train from Sangaldan for an onward journey.
Meanwhile, a stretch of road at Tharar between Udhampur and Chenani on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) continues to remain closed whereas the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has put several excavators to remove the debris and construct the road to resume traffic movement but so far they haven’t got any success.
