Special Investigation Team Files Chargesheet Against Kerala CPI (M) MLA Mukesh In Sexual Abuse Case

Kochi: The special investigation team has submitted a chargesheet against CPI (M) MLA Mukesh at the Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate Court in the case of sexual abuse allegation levelled against him by an actress from Aluva.

Digital evidence, including WhatsApp chats and email messages between the complainant and the MLA, have been submitted to the court. The chargesheet also refers to circumstantial evidence and witness testimonies. In addition to the sexual abuse charges, sections related to sexual assault have been included in the chargesheet.

The actress had accused Mukesh of exploiting her under the pretense of offering her roles in films along with membership of the Association of Film Actors (AMMA). The Maradu police initially registered the case on August 29 last year, based on her complaint, and her secret statement was also recorded. Later, the case was taken over by a special investigation team led by SP G. Poonkuzhuli which after completing the investigation, submitted the chargesheet to the court. The allegations in the chargesheet corroborate the allegations of the complainant. The investigation team states that there is digital evidence against the accused.

Mukesh had been granted anticipatory bail in the case. The alleged incidents occurred in 2010, with the actress claiming similar abuse took place in Vadakkancherry in Thrissur, prompting registration of another case. While many actors were accused following the release of the Hema Committee report, it was the actress from Aluva who took a clear stance and filed the complaint. Although she had initially retracted her accusation, the investigation team continued its work and gathered enough evidence to proceed with the case.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. The committee was established by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case. Its report highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.