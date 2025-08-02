Special Court Sentences Priest To 20 Years Of Imprisonment For Sodomising 14-Year-Old Boy

Muzaffarnagar: A special court here on Saturday convicted a temple priest and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment for the sodomy of a 14-year-old boy. "Special Judge Alka Bharti awarded the convict, Maharaj Lokesh Nath Kashyap, 20 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,500," said government advocate Vikrant Rathi.

Rathi told reporters that the incident took place on July 12, 2023 in the Sarnawli village under the Phugana police station. The accused lured the 14-year-old boy to a jungle on the pretext of a visit to Haridwar, where the crime was committed.

After the assault, the victim was taken to a Shiva temple and tied up to prevent him from revealing the incident, Rathi added. The accused freed the boy the next day, and he subsequently narrated the incident to his family, who then lodged a complaint.

