Special Court Orders Probe By Lokayukta Police Against CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Case

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

A Special Court had ordered a Lokayoukta police investigation against CM Siddaramaiah regarding alleged illegal allotments of sites by MUDA to his wife Parvathi. This decision follows a High Court ruling that upheld the Governor's sanction for an investigation.

Special Court orders Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru: A Special Court here on Wednesday ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The order of the Special Court Judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, came a day after the High Court upheld the sanction granted by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against Siddaramaiah on the allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi by MUDA.

The HC had also vacated its August 19 interim order directing the Special Court for People's Representatives to defer the decision on complaints against the Chief Minister, giving the green signal for ordering a probe.

It had dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the legality of the Governor's August 16 order granting approval for investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

LOKAYUKTA POLICE PROBE SIDDARAMAIAHSIDDARAMAIAH MUDA CASEMUDA SITE ALLOTMENT SCAM

