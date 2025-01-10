Aspire To See India At Top Of World Map: Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia

Bhilwara: Padma Bhusan awardee and three times Paralympics medalist Devendra Jhajharia said he aspires to see India at the top of the world map.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the sidelines of Harit Sangam here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving ample opportunities to the nation's youth for them to prosper in every field. "Today players get inspired by hockey ace Major Dhyanchand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message has brought a positive change across the country in terms of environmental protection. The Prime Minister had urged the countrymen to plant a tree in the name of mother as a result of which lakhs of trees were planted. This was the biggest message for environment protection and now it has spread across the world," he said.

'India is world leader'

Jhajharia praised the leadership ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in the last 10 years, he has taken several important steps for environmental protection, which have even been appreciated by the United Nations. He said, "India is now in the leadership role in the world and we are determined to build a developed India by 2047." Sharing his memories of Bhilwara, Jhajharia said he had visited the town for the inter-college tournament in 2002 in which he won a gold medal.

Opportunities for youth in politics

Jhajharia said, "I am an Indian and the most important thing for me is to do something for my country. Prime Minister Modi had said Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Churu, I am proud that a farmer's son got a place in politics and I was given a Lok Sabha ticket." He also said that the era of change has come in India with the end of dynasty politics. "Now youth are being given opportunities. Modi ji wants the youth to come forward and work for the country," he said. The ace paralympian said several developments have taken place in the field of sports in India in the last 10 years which include schemes like 'Khelo India'.