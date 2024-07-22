Special Cell Of Punjab Police Arrests Drug Dealer From Uttar Pradesh's Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Cell of Punjab Police has arrested a drug dealer from Uttar Pradesh's Agra supplying drugs to multiple states along with his associates, officials said.

An official said that the drug dealer was arrested by the Special Cell of the Punjab Police during raids at multiple locations at Awas Vikas Colony, Ghatiya Azam Khan, Khatik Pada and Fawwara areas of Agra.

The special cell had arrived in Agra three days ago after receiving inputs about an intricate drug racket operating in Agra. The leads were generated during the course of investigation after the police recently seized a large consignment of banned drugs supplied from Agra to Jalandhar in Punjab.

Acting on the inputs, the Special Cell of Punjab Police raided the drug market in Fawwara, Agra on Saturday night where it arrested a drug dealer. The special team of Punjab Police brought the drug dealer with them to Punjab to face law, on Sunday night. It is alleged that the drug dealer and his associates supply banned drugs to other states including Punjab.

The Special cell of Punjab Police has registered a case under NDPS Act and Arms Act in Jalandhar into the large-scale drug racket even as two accused have already been arrested from whom banned drugs were recovered. Both the accused had revealed during interrogation that banned drugs are supplied from Agra to other states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The arrest of the drug peddler comes days after Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two suspects and recovered 7 Kg of Heroin, 5 pistols, 5 live cartridges and 5 magazines from their possession while foiling trans-border drug smuggling networks.