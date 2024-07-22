ETV Bharat / state

Special Cell Of Punjab Police Arrests Drug Dealer From Uttar Pradesh's Agra

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

A police official said that the drug dealer was arrested by the Special Cell of the Punjab Police during raids at multiple locations in Agra including Awas Vikas Colony, Ghatiya Azam Khan, Khatik Pada and Fawwara areas. The raids were launched following inputs over the operation of an inter-state drug racket masterminded by a drug peddler in Agra.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Cell of Punjab Police has arrested a drug dealer from Uttar Pradesh's Agra supplying drugs to multiple states along with his associates, officials said.

An official said that the drug dealer was arrested by the Special Cell of the Punjab Police during raids at multiple locations at Awas Vikas Colony, Ghatiya Azam Khan, Khatik Pada and Fawwara areas of Agra.

The special cell had arrived in Agra three days ago after receiving inputs about an intricate drug racket operating in Agra. The leads were generated during the course of investigation after the police recently seized a large consignment of banned drugs supplied from Agra to Jalandhar in Punjab.

Acting on the inputs, the Special Cell of Punjab Police raided the drug market in Fawwara, Agra on Saturday night where it arrested a drug dealer. The special team of Punjab Police brought the drug dealer with them to Punjab to face law, on Sunday night. It is alleged that the drug dealer and his associates supply banned drugs to other states including Punjab.

The Special cell of Punjab Police has registered a case under NDPS Act and Arms Act in Jalandhar into the large-scale drug racket even as two accused have already been arrested from whom banned drugs were recovered. Both the accused had revealed during interrogation that banned drugs are supplied from Agra to other states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The arrest of the drug peddler comes days after Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two suspects and recovered 7 Kg of Heroin, 5 pistols, 5 live cartridges and 5 magazines from their possession while foiling trans-border drug smuggling networks.

  1. Read more: Punjab: Two Arrested With 7 Kg Heroin, 5 Pistols; Pakistan Links Revealed In Investigation
  2. Drugs Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized In Assam, Two arrested

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Cell of Punjab Police has arrested a drug dealer from Uttar Pradesh's Agra supplying drugs to multiple states along with his associates, officials said.

An official said that the drug dealer was arrested by the Special Cell of the Punjab Police during raids at multiple locations at Awas Vikas Colony, Ghatiya Azam Khan, Khatik Pada and Fawwara areas of Agra.

The special cell had arrived in Agra three days ago after receiving inputs about an intricate drug racket operating in Agra. The leads were generated during the course of investigation after the police recently seized a large consignment of banned drugs supplied from Agra to Jalandhar in Punjab.

Acting on the inputs, the Special Cell of Punjab Police raided the drug market in Fawwara, Agra on Saturday night where it arrested a drug dealer. The special team of Punjab Police brought the drug dealer with them to Punjab to face law, on Sunday night. It is alleged that the drug dealer and his associates supply banned drugs to other states including Punjab.

The Special cell of Punjab Police has registered a case under NDPS Act and Arms Act in Jalandhar into the large-scale drug racket even as two accused have already been arrested from whom banned drugs were recovered. Both the accused had revealed during interrogation that banned drugs are supplied from Agra to other states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The arrest of the drug peddler comes days after Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two suspects and recovered 7 Kg of Heroin, 5 pistols, 5 live cartridges and 5 magazines from their possession while foiling trans-border drug smuggling networks.

  1. Read more: Punjab: Two Arrested With 7 Kg Heroin, 5 Pistols; Pakistan Links Revealed In Investigation
  2. Drugs Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized In Assam, Two arrested

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGRA NEWSDRUG DEALER ARRESTED IN AGRAPUNJAB POLICEAGRA DRUGS CASEPUNJAB POLICE DRUG CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.