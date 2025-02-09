ETV Bharat / state

'Spatial Anarchy In Jammu Kashmir': Proposed Building Law Changes To Spark Disputes

An expert speaking at a seminar where a panel expressed concerns about the proposed revisions to building laws of Jammu and Kashmir. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Proposed amendments to building laws in Jammu and Kashmir have sparked strong opposition with experts and civil society members calling for a memorandum to be submitted to the Union Territory government against the sweeping changes.

A panel of planners, experts, former bureaucrats and civil society members from Jammu and Kashmir and outside states highlighted concerns over the amendments and their potential impact on historic cities like Jammu and Srinagar.

The discussion organised by The Institution of Engineers alongside the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC)-'Urban Futures in J&K: Balancing Deregulation and Sustainability'-in Srinagar on Saturday warned that the changes could lead to urban chaos and degrade the region’s existing landscape.

Last month, the J&K government proposed changes to the 2021 J&K Unified Building Laws, removing restrictions on ground coverage and height limits for buildings. As reported by ETV, the amendments apply to residential and commercial structures.

Interview with former Chief Town Planner Kashmir about proposed amendments in building laws. (ETV Bharat)

Under the current law, only three-story buildings are permitted. The proposed changes, however, would allow property owners to build as many floors as they wish raising concerns over safety as Jammu and Kashmir falls within high-risk Seismic Zones IV and V.

Former bureaucrat Khurshid Ganai, who served as an advisor to the former J&K Governor, said a memorandum outlining the risks posed by the sweeping amendments would be submitted to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“Even if they proceed with these changes, it has to be passed in the legislative assembly,” he said. “Our representatives need to be fully aware of the implications.”

Ganai clarified that while necessary reforms are not being opposed, the proposed amendments could lead to ‘anachronism’, risking destruction and unplanned urban growth.

He questioned the rationale behind further deregulation given that existing master plans have already been widely violated.