'Spatial Anarchy' In Jammu Kashmir': Proposed Building Law Changes To Spark Disputes

Srinagar: Proposed amendments to building laws in Jammu and Kashmir have sparked strong opposition with experts and civil society members calling for a memorandum to be submitted to the Union Territory government against the sweeping changes.
A panel of planners, experts, former bureaucrats and civil society members from Jammu and Kashmir and outside states highlighted concerns over the amendments and their potential impact on historic cities like Jammu and Srinagar.
The discussion organised by The Institution of Engineers alongside the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC)-'Urban Futures in J&K: Balancing Deregulation and Sustainability'-in Srinagar on Saturday warned that the changes could lead to urban chaos and degrade the region’s existing landscape.
Last month, the J&K government proposed changes to the 2021 J&K Unified Building Laws, removing restrictions on ground coverage and height limits for buildings. As reported by ETV, the amendments apply to residential and commercial structures.
Under the current law, only three-story buildings are permitted. The proposed changes, however, would allow property owners to build as many floors as they wish raising concerns over safety as Jammu and Kashmir falls within high-risk Seismic Zones IV and V.
Former bureaucrat Khurshid Ganai, who served as an advisor to the former J&K Governor, said a memorandum outlining the risks posed by the sweeping amendments would be submitted to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
“Even if they proceed with these changes, it has to be passed in the legislative assembly,” he said. “Our representatives need to be fully aware of the implications.”
Ganai clarified that while necessary reforms are not being opposed, the proposed amendments could lead to ‘anachronism’, risking destruction and unplanned urban growth.
He questioned the rationale behind further deregulation given that existing master plans have already been widely violated.
“If we have been violating the master plans so much, how do you expect a deregulated environment to create more discipline when what we need is more discipline? he said.
He also pointed out Jammu and Kashmir’s seismic vulnerability, insisting the need for sustainable economic development.
Former Chief Town Planner Kashmir and chairman of The Institution of Engineers's J&K state centre Engineer Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim warned that the proposed deregulation would lead to ‘spatial anarchy’ in the region.
He argued that the amendments prioritise developer interests over public safety and equity, threatening Jammu and Kashmir’s fragile urban ecosystems.
“Without urgent course correction, these amendments will deepen infrastructural deficits and erode the region’s cultural and environmental heritage,” Hakim said and added, “They will trigger urban destruction and disputes.”
Former Jammu chief town planner Surinder Sharma echoed concerns about seismic risks, stating that deregulation must not come at the cost of environmental sustainability.
Surinder Nagari, an executive member of the Indian Institute of Architects, said the proposed changes are not development-oriented.
He pointed to the reduction in land requirements for key infrastructure projects, such as banquet halls (from 12 kanals to two), group housing colonies (from eight kanals to four) and degree colleges (from eight kanals to four).
“These changes are focused on densification across all sectors,” Nagari said.
The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with the Valley-based Environmental Policy Group (EPG), an environmental advocacy organisation, have also written to the chief minister, expressing their reservations about the amendments.
Read More