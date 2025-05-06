ETV Bharat / state

SPARSH Hospital Performs Karnataka’s First Artificial Heart Transplants Using Advanced HeartMate 3 LVAD

The two patients, who underwent artificial heart transplants, are seen with doctors at SPARSH Hospital in Bengaluru. ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: SPARSH Hospital in RR Nagar has achieved a breakthrough in cardiac care by performing Karnataka’s first and second artificial heart transplants using the advanced HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD). These life-saving procedures were carried out on two patients--one from Bagalkot and another from Bengaluru--both suffering from end-stage heart failure.

The first surgery was conducted in February 2025 on a 69-year-old patient from Bagalkot. Just a month later, in March, the second LVAD procedure was performed on a patient from Bengaluru, who was discharged successfully in April after a smooth recovery.

These complex surgeries were led by Dr Ashwin, Cardiothoracic and Transplant Surgeon at SPARSH, along with a multidisciplinary medical team. With these achievements, SPARSH becomes the only hospital in Karnataka to have successfully performed such high-end cardiac procedures.

Speaking about the milestone, Dr Ashwin said, “Performing successful artificial heart transplants in Karnataka is not just a medical achievement, but a beacon of hope for patients with end-stage heart failure. The HeartMate 3 LVAD we used offers revolutionary MagLev™ Flow Technology, which drastically improves patient outcomes and longevity.”

The HeartMate 3 LVAD is not a full heart replacement, but a mechanical pump that supports the left ventricle, helping the heart pump blood more efficiently. It is often used as a bridge-to-transplant for patients awaiting a donor heart or as a long-term solution for those who are not eligible for a transplant.

Dr Vikranth Veerana, Senior Consultant in Cardiology, added, “These devices bridge the gap for patients awaiting heart transplants and, in many cases, serve as long-term solutions.”

The HeartMate 3 uses magnetic levitation technology to reduce friction and wear, enhancing durability and minimising complications. Its advanced engineering helps patients regain mobility and quality of life even in severe stages of heart failure.