Sparks Seen In Kuala Lumpur-Bound Malaysia Airlines Flight, Passengers Terrified

Shamshabad: Passengers on board a Malaysia Airlines flight had a terrifying experience on Thursday as they saw sparks from its engine and the plane circled around the city for three hours before diverting back.

According to officials, the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight took off Shamshabad airport at 12:45 am but returned to the airport after detecting a technical snag. According to the airport authorities, Flight MH-99 of Malaysia Airlines left for Kuala Lumpur with 130 passengers and 15 minutes after take-off, the pilot informed Shamshabad ATC officials that there was a technical fault in the right engine of the plane. On their suggestion, the flight was diverted back towards Shamshabad Airport.

As the plane's fuel tank was full, the ATC officials did not allow any emergency landing fearing of an accident if it was made to land abruptly. Resulting which, the plane remained circling in mid-air for more than three hours before making a turnaround and landing in Hyderabad.

Passengers and airport officials heaved a sigh of relief when the plane finally landed at 3.58 am. Passengers filmed videos of sparks flying out of the engine and posted it on social media.

Concerned over the turn of events, many of the passengers postponed their journey. Airport officials said that the remaining passengers were sent to Kuala Lumpur on a separate flight by the representatives of the airline.

On the other hand, the flight has been shifted for ground inspection.

