With Love From Spain: Girl Returns To Odisha In Search Of Her Biological Parents

By Tapas Kumar Parida

Bhubaneswar: With a heart full of emotion, life bubbling with energy, 21-year-old Sneha Enrique Vidal from Spain is in the city with a mission - to search for her biological mother. Seems a story straight out of the 2002 documentary film Daughter from Da Nang, where Heidi Bub, was struggling to meet her biological family in Da Nang.

It’s a story that resonates deeply with the idea of identity, belonging, and love. Sneha Enrique Vidal, who grew up in Spain, was adopted as a toddler, along with her younger brother, by a Spanish couple 20 years ago. Now, driven by a yearning to find her origins and reconnect with her birth parents, she has reached Bhubaneswar.

Sneha Enrique Vidal from Spain (ETV Bharat)

Born in Odisha, Sneha’s life changed in 2002 when she, barely two years old and her nine-month-old brother were rescued by the police, locked and abandoned in a rented house of a Nayapalli slum. Soon, they were handed over to the Child Welfare Department. Their birth mother, unable to fend for her children, all of three and pregnant with another, left them behind.

Sneha and her brother were then given on adoption to a Spanish couple legally, facilitated by the Odisha government and the Women and Child Development Department. In 2005, the children Sneha and her brother were adopted by Jima Vidal and Enrique, a Spanish couple, who promised to give them a loving home. For 16 years, Sneha lived a life of privilege in Spain, excelling in academics and preparing for a career as a teacher.

Sneha Enrique Vidal from Spain and his brothers (ETV Bharat)

As Sneha grew older, she became uneasy about learning her past. With support from her adoptive parents, she decided to return to Odisha and look for her biological parents. “I have always felt a part of me missing,” she says. “I wanted to know where I come from, the people who brought me into this world.”

Sneha has been visiting Bhubaneswar for the past three years, tirelessly searching for her biological parents. Her quest took her to the police, orphanages, and neighborhoods she once called home.

Sneha Enrique Vidal from Spain with her mother (ETV Bharat)

Through persistent efforts, Sneha succeeded in getting to the roots of her biological family. She was confirmed that her mother, identified as Banalata Das, and father, Santosh Kumar Das, lived in Bhubaneswar. Her father worked at a private firm, while her mother struggled to care for her four children. It is likely that out of desperation, she decided to leave two of her children at the hands of destiny.

Both the chidren during their childhood years (ETV Bharat)

A retired lecturer of Ramadevi Autonomous University, Sneha Mishra, who has been assisting Sneha in her search, said, “This land has a strange pull for her. It’s her blood connection drawing her here. She is determined to find her identity.”