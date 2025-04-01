SP Posters In Varanasi Show Akhilesh As Krishna, Refer To PM Modi As 'Corrupt Uncle Of Kalyug'

Varanasi: Amid controversy over Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on cowsheds and cattle waste, the party has put up posters, where the former Uttar Pradesh CM has been depicted in the avatar of Lord Krishna with Sudarshan Chakra in hand while PM Modi has been referred to as the "corrupt uncle of Kalyug".

The posters read, "Cow, Gita....Hypocritical supporters of Ganga have now come to talk about cowshed, cow dung and cows. Descendant of Yadukul, Lord Krishna in the form of Govardhan Shari and Sudarshan Chakra Dhari Akhilesh Yadav will bring an end to the corrupt uncle of Kalyug". Here, PM Narendra Modi has been referred to as the 'corrupt uncle of Kalyuj'.

SP leader Sandeep Mishra, who put up the posters said BJP is doing politics in the name of Ganga and cows while river Ganga is drying up and cows are left abandoned on the roads.

"Last night, I had a dream that Akhilesh Yadav has come in the form of Kalki avatar to end corruption in Kalyug. After which, this poster was prepared. Varanasi is PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, but the pathetic condition of river Ganga speaks a lot. Sand dunes have emerged in the middle of the river as Ganga is drying up. Similarly, the government cowsheds are in deplorable condition. Cows are dying and foul smell is emitting from the cowsheds. But these people (BJP) keep talking about cow and Ganga. Actually, the BJP government pretends and does drama in the name of Sanatan culture. BJP supporters are keeping dogs as pets while the socialists are still rearing cows," Mishra said.

On March 28, Yadav had taken a dig at the BJP government saying BJP likes foul smell so it is building cowsheds while SP likes fragrance, which is why it is making a perfume park.

After this, BJP had put up posters seeking an apology, accusing Yadav of insulting Sanatan Dharma, Lord Krishna and the cow-rearing communities. On Monday, BJP MLC Subhas Yadav said if the SP supremo thinks cowsheds and cow dung stink then he should drop 'Yadav' from his name and get a perfume amulet made by a maulana along with renaming himself Aurangzeb or Babur.