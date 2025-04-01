ETV Bharat / state

SP Posters In Varanasi Show Akhilesh As Krishna, Refer To PM Modi As 'Corrupt Uncle Of Kalyug'

A war of words has erupted between the SP and BJP in Varanasi after Akhilesh Yadav said BJP likes foul smell so it's building cowsheds.

SP Posters In Varanasi Show Akhilesh As Krishna, Refer To PM Modi As 'Corrupt Uncle Of Kalyug'
SP has put up posters across Varanasi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

Varanasi: Amid controversy over Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on cowsheds and cattle waste, the party has put up posters, where the former Uttar Pradesh CM has been depicted in the avatar of Lord Krishna with Sudarshan Chakra in hand while PM Modi has been referred to as the "corrupt uncle of Kalyug".

The posters read, "Cow, Gita....Hypocritical supporters of Ganga have now come to talk about cowshed, cow dung and cows. Descendant of Yadukul, Lord Krishna in the form of Govardhan Shari and Sudarshan Chakra Dhari Akhilesh Yadav will bring an end to the corrupt uncle of Kalyug". Here, PM Narendra Modi has been referred to as the 'corrupt uncle of Kalyuj'.

SP leader Sandeep Mishra, who put up the posters said BJP is doing politics in the name of Ganga and cows while river Ganga is drying up and cows are left abandoned on the roads.

"Last night, I had a dream that Akhilesh Yadav has come in the form of Kalki avatar to end corruption in Kalyug. After which, this poster was prepared. Varanasi is PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, but the pathetic condition of river Ganga speaks a lot. Sand dunes have emerged in the middle of the river as Ganga is drying up. Similarly, the government cowsheds are in deplorable condition. Cows are dying and foul smell is emitting from the cowsheds. But these people (BJP) keep talking about cow and Ganga. Actually, the BJP government pretends and does drama in the name of Sanatan culture. BJP supporters are keeping dogs as pets while the socialists are still rearing cows," Mishra said.

On March 28, Yadav had taken a dig at the BJP government saying BJP likes foul smell so it is building cowsheds while SP likes fragrance, which is why it is making a perfume park.

After this, BJP had put up posters seeking an apology, accusing Yadav of insulting Sanatan Dharma, Lord Krishna and the cow-rearing communities. On Monday, BJP MLC Subhas Yadav said if the SP supremo thinks cowsheds and cow dung stink then he should drop 'Yadav' from his name and get a perfume amulet made by a maulana along with renaming himself Aurangzeb or Babur.

Read more

  1. Railways Put Up Special Posters, QR Code for Passengers' Convenience At Varanasi Cantt Station
  2. Controversy Erupts Over ‘Incorrect Indian Map’ During Cong Session

Varanasi: Amid controversy over Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on cowsheds and cattle waste, the party has put up posters, where the former Uttar Pradesh CM has been depicted in the avatar of Lord Krishna with Sudarshan Chakra in hand while PM Modi has been referred to as the "corrupt uncle of Kalyug".

The posters read, "Cow, Gita....Hypocritical supporters of Ganga have now come to talk about cowshed, cow dung and cows. Descendant of Yadukul, Lord Krishna in the form of Govardhan Shari and Sudarshan Chakra Dhari Akhilesh Yadav will bring an end to the corrupt uncle of Kalyug". Here, PM Narendra Modi has been referred to as the 'corrupt uncle of Kalyuj'.

SP leader Sandeep Mishra, who put up the posters said BJP is doing politics in the name of Ganga and cows while river Ganga is drying up and cows are left abandoned on the roads.

"Last night, I had a dream that Akhilesh Yadav has come in the form of Kalki avatar to end corruption in Kalyug. After which, this poster was prepared. Varanasi is PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, but the pathetic condition of river Ganga speaks a lot. Sand dunes have emerged in the middle of the river as Ganga is drying up. Similarly, the government cowsheds are in deplorable condition. Cows are dying and foul smell is emitting from the cowsheds. But these people (BJP) keep talking about cow and Ganga. Actually, the BJP government pretends and does drama in the name of Sanatan culture. BJP supporters are keeping dogs as pets while the socialists are still rearing cows," Mishra said.

On March 28, Yadav had taken a dig at the BJP government saying BJP likes foul smell so it is building cowsheds while SP likes fragrance, which is why it is making a perfume park.

After this, BJP had put up posters seeking an apology, accusing Yadav of insulting Sanatan Dharma, Lord Krishna and the cow-rearing communities. On Monday, BJP MLC Subhas Yadav said if the SP supremo thinks cowsheds and cow dung stink then he should drop 'Yadav' from his name and get a perfume amulet made by a maulana along with renaming himself Aurangzeb or Babur.

Read more

  1. Railways Put Up Special Posters, QR Code for Passengers' Convenience At Varanasi Cantt Station
  2. Controversy Erupts Over ‘Incorrect Indian Map’ During Cong Session

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AKHILESH AS KRISHNASAMAJWADI PARTYSP POSTERSCOWSHEDSROW OVER SP POSTER IN VARANASI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.