ETV Bharat / state

SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq Fined Rs 1.35 Lakh For Illegal Construction

MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has been facing a 30-day deadline to remove the encroachment.

SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq Fined Rs 1.35 Lakh For Illegal Construction; 30 Days To Demolish
File photo of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 15, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has received a 30-day deadline to remove the illegal construction at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The Sambhal district administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.35 lakh on Barq over the illegal construction.

While the MP has paid the penalty, he now faces the deadline to remove the encroachment, failing which the administration will carry out demolition using a bulldozer. The case, pending for several years, concluded after a 250-day hearing in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court.

An investigation revealed that Barq had constructed a wall, columns, roof, and other structures in the front setback of his property without an approved map or following building regulations. The administration deemed it a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Building Operation Act, 1958.

According to SDM Vikas Chandra, the MP was initially fined Rs 5,707 as a mitigation fee. However, for continuing construction without informing authorities, he was penalised an additional Rs 10,000, plus Rs 1.25 lakh at a rate of Rs 500 per day until the court’s order.

The notice, issued on August 12, mandates Barq to remove the illegal structure himself within 30 days, after which demolition will proceed under Section 10.

Barq is a member of the committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports

Read More

  1. AAP Rajya Sabha Member Seeks Discussion On 'Bulldozer Action' In Delhi
  2. 'Scooty Passed Off As Bulldozer': Village Head Suspended Over Alleged Embezzlement Of Funds In Himachal Pradesh

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has received a 30-day deadline to remove the illegal construction at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The Sambhal district administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.35 lakh on Barq over the illegal construction.

While the MP has paid the penalty, he now faces the deadline to remove the encroachment, failing which the administration will carry out demolition using a bulldozer. The case, pending for several years, concluded after a 250-day hearing in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court.

An investigation revealed that Barq had constructed a wall, columns, roof, and other structures in the front setback of his property without an approved map or following building regulations. The administration deemed it a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Building Operation Act, 1958.

According to SDM Vikas Chandra, the MP was initially fined Rs 5,707 as a mitigation fee. However, for continuing construction without informing authorities, he was penalised an additional Rs 10,000, plus Rs 1.25 lakh at a rate of Rs 500 per day until the court’s order.

The notice, issued on August 12, mandates Barq to remove the illegal structure himself within 30 days, after which demolition will proceed under Section 10.

Barq is a member of the committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports

Read More

  1. AAP Rajya Sabha Member Seeks Discussion On 'Bulldozer Action' In Delhi
  2. 'Scooty Passed Off As Bulldozer': Village Head Suspended Over Alleged Embezzlement Of Funds In Himachal Pradesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SP MP ZIAUR RAHMAN BARQSAMBHAL CONTROVERSYILLEGAL CONSTRUCTION IN SAMBHALBULLDOZER ACTION IN SAMBHALSP MP ZIAUR RAHMAN BARQ

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

50 Years Of Sholay: 'It's Success Cannot Be Decoded, It Must Be Just Enjoyed' - Director Ramesh Sippy

Explained | Why India And Singapore Sharpening Bilateral Agenda Matters

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

The Tiranga's First Unfurling In Arunachal Pradesh: Moje Riba and India's Independence

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.