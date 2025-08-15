ETV Bharat / state

SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq Fined Rs 1.35 Lakh For Illegal Construction

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ziaur Rahman Barq has received a 30-day deadline to remove the illegal construction at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The Sambhal district administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.35 lakh on Barq over the illegal construction.

While the MP has paid the penalty, he now faces the deadline to remove the encroachment, failing which the administration will carry out demolition using a bulldozer. The case, pending for several years, concluded after a 250-day hearing in the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court.

An investigation revealed that Barq had constructed a wall, columns, roof, and other structures in the front setback of his property without an approved map or following building regulations. The administration deemed it a violation of the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Building Operation Act, 1958.

According to SDM Vikas Chandra, the MP was initially fined Rs 5,707 as a mitigation fee. However, for continuing construction without informing authorities, he was penalised an additional Rs 10,000, plus Rs 1.25 lakh at a rate of Rs 500 per day until the court’s order.