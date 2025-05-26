SP MP Ramjilal Suman Prevented From Leaving For Mathura For 'Security Reasons'

Agra: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramjilal Suman was once again put under house arrest by the police on Monday afternoon.

The police have camped at the MP's HIG flat in Sanjay Place and had stopped the MP from going to Mathura. While Suman protested, police did not relent and stated the decision was taken to prevent him from venturing out of his house over security reasons. Suman was to lead a delegation to meet the family of Munesh Devi whose daughter's wedding was disrupted by goons at Bhurekha village in Mathura.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav had taken cognizance of the assault had decided to send a delegation of his party to meet the victim's family.

Munesh Devi's daughter Kalpana's wedding was slated on May 20 night in Bhureka village. The wedding procession had reached on time at the panchayat house at 12:30 am. However, some youths created a ruckus as the DJ stopped music during the procession.

The police reached the village and remained stationed there. After this, some masked youths arrived on bikes the next morning and attacked people from the bride's side. Six persons were injured in the scuffle. The ceremony was performed and completed in the presence of police. Police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated.