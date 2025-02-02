Watch: Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad Breaks Down Over Dalit Girl’s Rape-Murder In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Awadhesh Prasad on Sunday broke down in tears while speaking to the media about the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl here in Uttar Pradesh. He also threatened to protest and resign from his Lok Sabha seat if justice was delivered to the family of the girl who was found murdered on Saturday.

In a video that went viral, the Faizabad MP is seen in tears as other leaders are trying to console him. “Let me go to Delhi. I will bring this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention on the floor of Lok Sabha. I will resign from the Lok Sabha if I fail to bring justice to the victim,” he is heard as saying.

“I have failed. It's our collective failure. How will history remember us? Lord Ram, Mother Sita, where are you?” said an inconsolable Prasad.

On Saturday, the naked body of a “mentally unsound” Dalit girl was found in a drain here, sparking widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Citing the family’s complaint, police said the girl's body was found with broken hands and legs, gouged-out eyes, and multiple injuries inflicted by a blade. “A stick was also inserted into her private parts, and her clothes were missing,” they alleged.

The girl had gone to attend a Bhagwat Katha event on the night of January 30, and when she didn’t return by late evening, her family and villagers started searching for her.

Late, former SP MLA and minister Tej Narayan Pandey visited the family and demanded Rs. 1 crore in compensation for the victim's family.

He also demanded stringent punishment against the culprits, terming the incident a “blot” on the state's law and order.