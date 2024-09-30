ETV Bharat / state

BJP Rule Will End As Muslim Population Rising: SP MLA Mehboob Ali; Police File FIR

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MLA from Amroha and former minister, Mehboob Ali, hours after he said that BJP rule will come to an end as Muslim population is rising.

Addressing 'Samvidhan Manastambh Sthapana' programme in Bijnor on Sunday, Ali slammed the BJP over rising Muslim population while accusing the current government of being "anti-Constitution" and "anti-reservation".

"The Mughals had ruled the country for 800 years but when they could not continue their regime what will you (read BJP) do? You will definitely go in 2027 and we will certainly come in your place. Every person in this country wants peace. Nothing is above peace. Your rule will come to an end as Muslims population is increasing. Those who run the government should know that the people of India have woken up," Ali had said.

Accusing the government of "selling" away everything, Ali said the Centre has sold Railways, telecom, LIC, airports and even the country. "Now with what face can they come to serve the public? People have understood everything. They are not going to come to power again," he added.