BJP Rule Will End As Muslim Population Rising: SP MLA Mehboob Ali; Police File FIR

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Police have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MLA from Amroha and former minister, Mehboob Ali, hours after he said that BJP rule will come to an end as Muslim population is rising.
Addressing 'Samvidhan Manastambh Sthapana' programme in Bijnor on Sunday, Ali slammed the BJP over rising Muslim population while accusing the current government of being "anti-Constitution" and "anti-reservation".
"The Mughals had ruled the country for 800 years but when they could not continue their regime what will you (read BJP) do? You will definitely go in 2027 and we will certainly come in your place. Every person in this country wants peace. Nothing is above peace. Your rule will come to an end as Muslims population is increasing. Those who run the government should know that the people of India have woken up," Ali had said.
Accusing the government of "selling" away everything, Ali said the Centre has sold Railways, telecom, LIC, airports and even the country. "Now with what face can they come to serve the public? People have understood everything. They are not going to come to power again," he added.
Ali was elected as MLA for the first time in 2002. In 2007, he contested the assembly elections in UP on SP ticket and scored a hat-trick in 2007, 2012 and 2017. He later became the minister of silk production and textiles in Akhilesh Yadav government.
Police took suo moto cognizance over Ali's rising Muslim population remark and registered a case against two persons including Bijnor SP district president Sheikh Zakir Hussain, who accompanied him.
Earlier, a case was filed against SP MP from Ghazipur and Mukhtar's brother Afzal Ansari over controversial remarks.
