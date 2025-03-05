ETV Bharat / state

SP MLA Abu Azmi Suspended From Maharashtra Assembly For Remarks Praising Aurangzeb

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi was on Wednesday suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly's membership till the end of the ongoing budget session over his remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The budget session of the state legislature will end on March 26.

State minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday moved the motion of suspension in the House.

Members of the treasury benches said that Aurangzeb's praise amounted to an insult of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

"Azmi's comments praising Aurangzeb and criticising Sambhaji Maharaj do not suit the stature of a member of the assembly and is an insult of the democratic institution of the legislative assembly," Patil said.

