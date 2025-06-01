ETV Bharat / state

Abbas Ansari Disqualified From UP Assembly After Conviction In Hate Speech Case

Lucknow: UP MLA Abbas Ansari has been disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly after he was convicted in a hate speech case, official sources said on Sunday.

Son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas Ansari was MLA from the Mau assembly constituency. The seat has now been declared vacant, the sources added.

A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Abbas Ansari to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 11,000 after finding him guilty in a hate speech case linked to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Abbas, who was contesting from the Sadar seat as a coalition candidate for the Samajwadi Party alliance, addressed a public meeting in Paharpura Maidan of the city area. During this time, he had threatened “to stop the administration of district Mau after the elections and teach them a lesson.”

Defence lawyer Daroga Singh said that Ansari was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 189 (threat to cause harm to public servant), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth, residence and language and spoiling the harmony), 171F (undue influence in election) and 506 (criminal intimidation).