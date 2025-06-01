Abbas Ansari Disqualified From UP Assembly After Conviction In Hate Speech Case

Lucknow: UP MLA Abbas Ansari has been disqualified as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly after he was convicted in a hate speech case, official sources said on Sunday.
Son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas Ansari was MLA from the Mau assembly constituency. The seat has now been declared vacant, the sources added.
A special court in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday sentenced Abbas Ansari to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 11,000 after finding him guilty in a hate speech case linked to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Abbas, who was contesting from the Sadar seat as a coalition candidate for the Samajwadi Party alliance, addressed a public meeting in Paharpura Maidan of the city area. During this time, he had threatened “to stop the administration of district Mau after the elections and teach them a lesson.”
Defence lawyer Daroga Singh said that Ansari was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 189 (threat to cause harm to public servant), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, caste, place of birth, residence and language and spoiling the harmony), 171F (undue influence in election) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
Singh said after hearing both sides, special MP/MLA court Judge K P Singh convicted Abbas Ansari on Saturday and sentenced him to two years each under sections 189 and 153-A, one year under section 506 and six months imprisonment under section 171-F. All the sentences will run simultaneously. Ansari has also been fined Rs 2,000.
Under the Representation of the People Act, there is a provision to terminate the membership of the legislative house if the court sentences a member to two years or more. Abbas Ansari became MLA for the first time in 2022 by winning the election from the Mau Sadar assembly seat on an SBSP ticket under the Samajwadi Party-led alliance.
SBSP is currently an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government, and the party president is a cabinet minister in the state. Before that, Abbas Ansari's father, politician Mukhtar Ansari, represented the Mau Sadar assembly seat for a long time.
Mukhtar Ansari, who was incarcerated in Banda district jail, died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh in March 2024.
