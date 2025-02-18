SP Members Protest In UP Assembly Premises Ahead Of Budget Session

Lucknow: Ahead of the Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party members staged a demonstration in assembly premises over various issues, including Sambhal and the death of devotees in the Kumbh stampede.

Carrying banners and placards in their hands, they raised slogans against the government. Senior SP MLA Amitabh Trivedi alleged the government is presenting fake figures on the number of devotees who died and took bath in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

He demanded the government should hold a discussion on the Kumbh issue in the House. SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the government has failed on every front and termed the BJP government as "anti-people and anti-farmer."

The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly started Tuesday. The proceedings of the House will begin with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel. Meanwhile, members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will now be able to put forth their views in Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Bundeli and Braj dialects in the Assembly.

Addressing an all-party meeting ahead of the commencement of the Budget session, Speaker Satish Mahana on Monday urged all parties to extend cooperation for the smooth functioning of the House.

Mahana also said that members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will now be able to put their views in Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Bundeli and Braj dialects in the Assembly. The discussion in the House will also be translated in these four dialects and in English.