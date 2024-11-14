ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Former SP MLA Solanki In Arson Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki, who represented the Sisamau constituency in Kanpur.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh rejected his plea seeking a stay on conviction in a case of setting a woman's house on fire.

The bench also dismissed the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government seeking enhancement of the sentence. A special court in Kanpur had on June 7, 2024, sentenced Solanki and four others for setting a woman's house on fire in the Jajmau area.