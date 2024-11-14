ETV Bharat / state

Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Former SP MLA Solanki In Arson Case

Former SP MLA Irfan Solanki was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Thursday in an arson case.

Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki arriving at an MP/MLA court. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki, who represented the Sisamau constituency in Kanpur.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Surendra Singh rejected his plea seeking a stay on conviction in a case of setting a woman's house on fire.

The bench also dismissed the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government seeking enhancement of the sentence. A special court in Kanpur had on June 7, 2024, sentenced Solanki and four others for setting a woman's house on fire in the Jajmau area.

In his appeal, Solanki requested a stay on the trial court's decision and sought bail until a final verdict. Last month, the Supreme Court had directed the Allahabad High Court to expedite the hearing and deliver its judgment within 10 days.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also filed an appeal in the Allahabad High Court, requesting an increase in Solanki’s sentence from seven years to life imprisonment.

