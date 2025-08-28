SP, Congress Question BJP's Claims That Sambhal Violence Report Mentioned 'Demographic Shift'

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party and the Congress on Thursday took strong exception to comments by BJP leaders on the judicial commission report on the November 2024 Sambhal violence, alleging that their claims of a “demographic shift” mentioned in the “confidential” document show they themselves got it written.

Asked about his reaction to the commission report, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauria said since its contents are “confidential”, he cannot comment on them. Bhadauria, however, questioned the BJP leaders, who claimed the report pointed at a "demographic shift" in Sambhal.

“How can a confidential report be known to the BJP leaders? The report will be tabled before the state Cabinet and then in the Assembly. If the reactions of the BJP leaders are to be believed, it seems they themselves got it written.” Talking to PTI, state Congress president Ajay Rai condemned the comments of the BJP leaders on the report.

“If the report is confidential, how is it leaked? On what basis the BJP leaders are making claims about the report," he asked. The Congress leader added, “The BJP is always trying to spread Hindu-Muslim hatred. It seems everything is being done in a planned manner.” Rai also said it is the responsibility of the state government to maintain the confidentiality of the report and take strict action against those who violate it.

Earlier in the day, the panel members met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and submitted their report on the violence that erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year during an ASI-monitored survey of the mosque, claiming four lives and injuring several others. The panel headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora comprises former IPS officer Arvind Kumar Jain, and ex-IAS officer Amit Mohan Prasad as members.

“Yes, we have submitted our report to the chief minister. It’s a voluminous report,” panel member and former DGP Jain told PTI. He, however, refused to disclose the contents of the report, calling them “confidential”. Jain also didn’t entertain queries on the authenticity of claims that the report highlights a “demographic” shift leading to a dwindling Hindu population in Sambhal, among other things.

According to some reports, the document running into nearly 450 pages highlights “how the Hindu population in Sambhal has now been reduced to around 15-20 per cent”, less than half of what it used to be. Jain, however, said the panel members are not entitled to reveal the contents of the report.

“The report will be tabled before the Cabinet and later in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as part of an established process,” Jain said. Earlier, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former DGP Brij Lal told PTI that he is confident the report will highlight the demographic shift in the western Uttar Pradesh town.

“I have been a senior police officer and have served in various capacities across the state to know the reality. The reports suggesting a marked decline in the Hindu population will surely feature in the panel report. How can something so evident go unnoticed,” Brij Lal asked.

Some other members of the BJP also sounded confident that the report mentioned how “Hindus were systematically targeted” in many communal riots in the region.

“Demographic change, as witnessed in Sambhal, is a huge threat to the country’s security. The repeated communal riots in Sambhal, in which Hindus have been targeted and killed, led to the community’s exodus from the town. The panel report also indicates the same,” state BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi claimed.