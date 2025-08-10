'One Voter Casting Six Votes': Akhilesh Alleges EC Acted Under BJP Influence In UP Bypolls

Etawah: Close on the heels of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's massive 'vote chori' allegations against the Election Commission, Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has also accused the poll body of acting under the influence of the BJP during the past by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters at his late uncle Rajpal Singh Yadav's residence in Etawah on Saturday, Akhilesh claimed that during these elections, the administration predetermined which officials would be on duty, how many votes each would secure, and even facilitated multiple voting by individuals.

"We had videos of people casting six votes each. One person was caught voting outside his constituency, and ministers were staying at polling locations," he alleged.

His remarks came a day after UP Chief Electoral Officer rejected Gandhi's allegations that certain voters were registered in both Uttar Pradesh and other states, calling them "factually incorrect".

There has always been a concern about whether the Election Commission will deliver justice, the SP chief said. He alleged that in certain bypolls, including those in Kundarki, Mirapur, and most notably Faizabad, Ayodhya, "vote theft was a small matter, under the BJP's direction, the Election Commission committed dacoity and kidnapping of votes".

The SP chief also recalled that in the previous elections, his party had accused the Election Commission of deleting 18,000 SP votes without explanation, despite those voters having voted in the past. He said the Commission took no action against responsible officials, which, according to him, compromised the fairness of elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Saturday asked the government why it was "not ready" for a discussion in Parliament on the functioning of the Election Commission, as past governments have allowed a discussion on the same in both Houses.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore cited several incidents in the past when a discussion on ECI's electoral reforms and the use of money power in elections were discussed. "Why is honourable Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju afraid to allow a discussion on the functioning of the Election Commission in Parliament?" Tagore asked.

"This isn't new Parliament has discussed ECI's conduct & electoral reforms dozens of times over decades. Let's look at history. In Rajya Sabha, debates on ECI & electoral reforms date back to 1957, covering: Annulment of election rules. Rescheduling & postponement of polls. Electoral reforms discussions in 1970, 1981, 1986, 1991, 2015. Use of money power & urgent need to amend laws.

In Lok Sabha, MPs have raised these issues repeatedly: Electoral reforms (1981, 1983, 1986, 1990, 1995, 2005). Postponement of elections in Bihar & Tripura. Photo ID card issuance. Rigging investigations & foreign money allegations," the Congress leader said in a post on X.