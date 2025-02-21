ETV Bharat / state

Akhilesh Dares BJP Leaders To Drink, Cook With Sangam Water Amid Pollution Row

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday claimed there was a discrepancy between data of Uttar Pradesh and central agencies on the quality of Ganga water at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and dared BJP leaders to drink, cook and bathe in it.

The Central Pollution Control Board recently told the National Green Tribunal that several locations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj do not conform to the primary water quality standards for bathing with respect to faecal coliform levels.

Government data shows that the river water at Sangam is currently exceeding the safe limit for biological oxygen demand (BOD) as well. BOD refers to the amount of oxygen required by aerobic microorganisms to break down organic material in a water body. A higher BOD level indicates more organic content in the water.

Taking a dig at the BJP dispensations in the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, "Both engines of the double-engine government are colliding."

"Delhi and Lucknow are at odds. The Uttar Pradesh government refuses to accept Delhi's data and presents its own figures. If we cite Delhi's statistics and this government doesn't acknowledge them, does that mean Delhi officials are not Sanatanis?" he asked sarcastically.

"Every BJP leader should receive a tank filled with Sangam water so they can cook, bathe and even drink it as medicine when needed. Will the BJP accept this?" the SP chief posed sarcastically.

He told party MLA Kamal Akhtar, "If the BJP leaders refuse, I suggest you bring a bottle of Sangam water to the assembly and ask them to drink it."