SPB 4th Death Anniversary:​ TN CM Announces 'SP Balasubrahmanyam Road' Where His House Stands In Chennai

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the fourth death anniversary of S.P.Balasubrahmanyam announced that the road where his house stood will be named after the noted playback singer.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was a self-taught Indian playback singer, who ruled the industry for over 50 years, recording over 50,000 songs in 16 languages. Known for his iconic collaborations with Salman Khan and others, he earned numerous awards, including six National Film Awards and three Padma honours.

A press release issued from the office of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said, "Singing more than 40,000 songs in various languages, raining music on the hearts of Tamil people for more than half a century with his melodious voice, composing music for many films, acting in films and being a multi-talented artist, the Padma Shri of the Union Government, Padma Vibhushan awardee and loved one of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, S.P.Balasubrahmanyam left us on September 25 in 2020."

"Even though time separated him, he is still in our hearts. To add to his fame, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the Main Road of Nungambakkam Kamdar Nagar, where he lived, will be named 'S.P.Balasubrahmanyam Road'," the release said.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, affectionately known as SPB or Balu, stands as a towering figure in Indian playback singing. With a remarkable career that spanned over five decades, he is celebrated as one of the greatest singers in Indian history. SPB's versatility allowed him to dominate various regional film industries, primarily Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, recording an astonishing total of songs in 16 languages. Notably, he holds the distinction of having recorded at least two songs daily throughout his 54-year career, even during his final days.