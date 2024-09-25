Chennai Road Where SPB Lived Named 'SP Balasubrahmanyam Salai'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the fourth death anniversary of S.P.Balasubrahmanyam announced that the road where his house stood will be named after the noted playback singer.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was a self-taught Indian playback singer, who ruled the industry for over 50 years, recording over 50,000 songs in 16 languages. Known for his iconic collaborations with Salman Khan and others, he earned numerous awards, including six National Film Awards and three Padma honours.

A statement from the CM's office said, "Singing more than 40,000 songs in various languages, raining music on the hearts of Tamil people for more than half a century with his melodious voice, composing music for many films, acting in films and being a multi-talented artist, the Padma Shri of the Union Government, Padma Vibhushan awardee and loved one of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam left us on September 25 in 2020."

"Even though time separated him, he is still in our hearts. To add to his fame, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced that the Main Road of Nungambakkam Kamdar Nagar, where he lived, will be named 'S.P. Balasubrahmanyam Salai (Road)'," the statement added.

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, affectionately known as SPB or Balu, stands as a towering figure in Indian playback singing. With a remarkable career that spanned over five decades, he is celebrated as one of the greatest singers in Indian history. SPB's versatility allowed him to dominate various regional film industries, primarily Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

SPB's voice captivated tens and millions of fans as he created a unique space in the film music arena through his hits spread across 16 languages, most of them were in South Indian films -- Tamil and his mother tongue Telugu. He was crowned with countless national and state awards. He was also honoured with the coveted Padma Shri and Padma Padma Bhushan. He had worked with generations of music composers and his singing career spanned over 40,000 songs.

SPB left his indelible mark on thousands of evergreen songs, evoking various emotions, be it joy, romance or pathos and making it seem simple. When he sings, he would try and be the real voice of the actor to whom is singing the playback. The singing legend could whistle, mimic any sound or voice. His ability to seamlessly blend stammer, laughter, cough or give a voice form to any emotion in songs, is unmatched.

He also appeared on the silver screen in a handful of films, showcasing his ability to act. The evergreen song 'Ayiram Nilave Vaa' (come thousand moons) which he sang in the MGR starrer Tamil flick 'Adimaipen' shot him to fame in 1969 and he remained there all through his life.

The then cub-singer carved out his niche when veterans like T M Soundararajan (TMS) and P B Srinivas were ruling the roost. Lack of formal training in classical music could not hold SPB back and he continued to scale new heights every day while singing at least a song every day barring the time he was hospitalised in 2020.

Renowned playback singer S Janaki spotted him when he sang in a music competition while pursuing engineering in Chennai. She knew that he would go on to become an unmatched singer in the world of cine music and she told him that. He began his singing career in Telugu and Kannada songs.

His Tamil debut song "Athanodu Ippadi Irundhu" a duet song with L R Easwari in 'Hotel Rambha', which was never released. Unrelenting SPB continued to press for opportunities in Tamil cinema and his first hit came from 'Shanthi Nilayam' followed by 'Adimaipen' in 1969. The latter took him to a great height.

He was awarded the best playback singer by the Tamil Nadu government for songs in both films. SPB worked with generations of music directors -- from SP Kodhandapani to M S Viswanathan to Ilayaraja to A R Rahman to Deva. He sang with P Suseela, S Janaki, Vaani Jayaram and Chitra, among others.