ETV Bharat / state

Soybean Crop Failure And Debt Drive Ujjain Farmer To Suicide

Ujjain: Ramsingh Bambi, a farmer from Bagla village in Mahidpur, Ujjain, consumed poison and allegedly died by suicide after being upset by a lower-than-expected soybean harvest. He had planted soybeans on three of his seven bighas of land.

However, instead of the expected six quintals, he only produced one quintal (100 kg) of soybeans. He was also in debt. The Ujjain district administration has assured the family of financial assistance of up to Rs two lakh. In Ujjain, farmers, along with the Congress, held a rally against the Madhya Pradesh government demanding compensation for the soybean crop destroyed by rain. The Congress also protested in Ujjain on Monday demanding a survey of farmers' damaged crops. The protest was led by Congress MLA Dinesh Jain, MLA Mahesh Parmar, and City President Mukesh Bhati.

Kamal Singh Anjana, Madhya Pradesh President of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said, "Farmers have suffered a great deal due to the rains this year. Crops have been destroyed. The government is not purchasing at the support price. Our farmer brothers are dying by sucide. The government should understand the seriousness of this."

Anjana added, "The government had promised to purchase soybeans at the support price of Rs. 5,300. Purchases are not happening. Farmers' soybeans are only being sold for between Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,000. Therefore, the difference between the two needs to be understood. Either the government should sell at the model rate of Rs. 4,300 and deposit the remaining amount into their accounts or purchase it at the support price of Rs 5300".

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said on the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, registration for price difference payment has been started.