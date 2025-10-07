Soybean Crop Failure And Debt Drive Ujjain Farmer To Suicide
Malwa farmers demand support price amid crop losses, government offers scheme
Published : October 7, 2025 at 6:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST
Ujjain: Ramsingh Bambi, a farmer from Bagla village in Mahidpur, Ujjain, consumed poison and allegedly died by suicide after being upset by a lower-than-expected soybean harvest. He had planted soybeans on three of his seven bighas of land.
However, instead of the expected six quintals, he only produced one quintal (100 kg) of soybeans. He was also in debt. The Ujjain district administration has assured the family of financial assistance of up to Rs two lakh. In Ujjain, farmers, along with the Congress, held a rally against the Madhya Pradesh government demanding compensation for the soybean crop destroyed by rain. The Congress also protested in Ujjain on Monday demanding a survey of farmers' damaged crops. The protest was led by Congress MLA Dinesh Jain, MLA Mahesh Parmar, and City President Mukesh Bhati.
Kamal Singh Anjana, Madhya Pradesh President of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, said, "Farmers have suffered a great deal due to the rains this year. Crops have been destroyed. The government is not purchasing at the support price. Our farmer brothers are dying by sucide. The government should understand the seriousness of this."
Anjana added, "The government had promised to purchase soybeans at the support price of Rs. 5,300. Purchases are not happening. Farmers' soybeans are only being sold for between Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,000. Therefore, the difference between the two needs to be understood. Either the government should sell at the model rate of Rs. 4,300 and deposit the remaining amount into their accounts or purchase it at the support price of Rs 5300".
Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said on the instructions of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, registration for price difference payment has been started.
"147 centres have been set up in Ujjain. Registration began on October 3. Farmers should visit the centres and register their soybean crops for free. This scheme will run from October 24, 2025 to January 15, 2026. During this period, any farmer who delivers soybean crops to the market will have their price difference deposited directly into their account. Cash and checks are not available. One must provide an Aadhaar number, bank passbook, copy of the land records, and mobile number," added Singh.
Meanwhile, in Mandsaur, yellow mosaic disease has caused significant damage to the soybean crop. Farmers destroyed the crop in their fields using tractors. Distressed by the cost of harvesting the crop compared to the profits, the farmers harvested the soybean crop, collected it in one place in the field, and set it ablaze.
Similarly, in Neemuch, Ratlam, Harda, and Shajapur, farmers, upset over crop loss due to rain and yellow mosaic, and the Bhavantar Yojana, protested against the government. Malwa in Madhya Pradesh is known as the soybean province. Last year, in 2024-25, farmers in Madhya Pradesh produced 66.75 lakh metric tons of soybean across 66.79 lakh hectares. Rains have recently devastated the soybean crop in most parts of Malwa.
However, the farmer leaders demanded that the government should conduct a crop survey in each field. "We have been raising this demand since September 15. The survey officers should be videographed. They should sign, and a panchnama should be prepared in their name. Currently, the survey in the state is only a matter of paperwork. This needs to be implemented on the ground." Farmers will not be satisfied until the survey report is made public," they said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.