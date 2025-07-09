Southern Zone NGT Orders Inspection Of Firecracker Factories In Virudhunagar

Chennai: The Southern Zone National Green Tribunal has ordered officials of Explosives Safety Organization and Virudhunagar District Collectors to inspect firecracker factories and submit a report within 10 days.

At least 10 workers had died in firecracker factory accidents in 2023. Reports in newspapers stated 10 workers died in January, 2024, six in the Virudhunagar firecracker factory accident in May, 2024, and 18 in the Sivakasi firecracker factory accident.

Based on such news reports, the Southern Zone National Green Tribunal's Judicial Member Pushpa Satyanarayana and Expert Member Satyagopal Korlabadi took the case for hearing suo motu.

The tribunal said, "A licence must be obtained from the Central Explosives Safety Authority. But, the Union Government has not provided a proper explanation on questions like, are safety measures being followed before granting a licence to a firecracker factory. Are the rules being followed? Are inspections being carried out regularly? The tribunal is compelled to take accident prevention and safety measures. Private and government officials who have failed to monitor environmental interests should be held responsible."

The report filed by the Explosives Safety Organization stated that some people are misusing the licensed shed to manufacture explosives. They are using unauthorized plastic balls and iron in the shed. They are using the security area to dry explosives and explosives.

Following this, the tribunal, which heard this case again on Wednesday, said due to the lack of continuous supervision in the factories, more fireworks are being stored than the permitted level. The presence of residential areas around the firecracker factories has been maximising damage in case of mishaps.

The Tribunal said before issuing a no-objection certificate, the Virudhunagar District Collector should check whether the warehouse and security are in order.

For the task, two committees have been formed under the leadership of the Central Explosives Safety Authority and the Virudhunagar District Collector. These committees should directly inspect the factories and submit a report. The Tribunal ordered that the tasks must be completed within 10 days and adjourned the hearing to July 22.