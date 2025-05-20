ETV Bharat / state

Southern States Remain Soft Targets For Terrorism, Claims Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday claimed that southern states remain soft targets for terrorism, recalling past attacks in Hyderabad and Coimbatore as reminders of ongoing threats that demand continuous vigilance.

Kalyan raised concerns over internal security, urging heightened alertness amid alleged rising Rohingya migration and threats of coastal infiltration.

"Our police must stay as alert as our armed forces at the borders. I have written to the Andhra Pradesh DGP urging strict monitoring and better coordination with administrative departments," Kalyan said in a press release.

The Deputy CM emphasised increased surveillance in coastal regions, stressing the importance of monitoring unfamiliar individuals to prevent threats.