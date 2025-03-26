Six Southern States May Face LPG Cylinder Supply Shortage As Tankers Go Off Roads From Mar 27

Namakkal: Supply of LPG cylinders is likely to be hampered in six southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, as around 4,000 LPG tankers have decided to go off roads from Thursday because negotiations with oil companies failed.

The South Indian LPG Tanker Owners Association, headquartered in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district, has LPG tanker owners from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry as its members.

Sundararajan, president of the South Indian LPG Tanker Owners Association, in a press conference in Namakkal said, "Around 4,000 trucks carry gas from ports to bottling plants of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. The oil companies recently released new contract rules for 2025-30, which prohibits use of two-axle trucks and allows only three-axle trucks."

Sundararajan further said that the new contract rules have imposed various restrictions, including a fine of Rs 20,000 if there is no alternate driver or cleaner, and has stated that trucks encountering any minor accident will not be allowed to participate in tender process for three years. Due to these rules, the truck owners have been forced to operate tanker trucks, he said.

"Three rounds of talks were held with the oil companies but no consensus was reached so we have decided to go on an indefinite strike in the southern region from March 27. This will cause LPG cylinder shortage in six states. Tanker trucks from not only the southern states but also from across the country have come forward to join this strike. We have decided to hold this strike to ensure there is no job loss. The strike will continue until the oil companies voluntarily come forward and call for negotiations," he said

The LPG tanker owners strike will lead to a shortage of domestic and commercial cylinders in the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, Sundararajan added.