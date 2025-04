ETV Bharat / state

Chennai Division's First AC EMU Train Begins Operations Today; Check Schedule And Ticket Price

Chennai: In a pleasing development for train travelers in Tamil Nadu, the Southern Railway has started Chennai's first ever AC train service between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu starting Saturday.

The 12-coach AC train service started in Chennai at 7 am today and will run between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu in the first phase. The minimum fare for the air-conditioned electric train is Rs 35 and the maximum is Rs 105. The train service will operate on all days except Sunday.

Train No: 49003

According to Southern Railway officials, the air-conditioned electric train, which will operate at 7 am from Chennai Beach, will reach Chengalpattu Railway Station at 8.35 am via Egmore, Mambalam, Guindy, St. Thomas Mount, Tirusulam, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Guduvancheri, Potheri, Singaperumal Koil , and Paranur.

Train No: 49004

The air-conditioned electric train, which will operate at 9 am, will depart from Chengalpattu Railway Station via Paranur, Singaperumal Temple, Potheri, Guduvancheri, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Tirusulam, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, Mambalam, and Egmore and arrive at Chennai Beach Railway Station at 10.30 am.