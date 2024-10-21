ETV Bharat / state

South Western Railway To Run Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush During Diwali

A special train will be run from KSR Bengaluru and Chennai Egmore and vice-versa to clear extra rush passengers during Diwali.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

South Western Railway To Run Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush During Diwali
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The South Western Railway (SWR) announced on Monday that it will run special trains to clear the extra rush during Diwali.

According to a media statement issued by Southern Railways, it said that train no. 06209/06210 KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Egmore - KSR Bengaluru will be operated to clear the rush of passengers during Diwali.

"Train No. 06209 KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Egmore Superfast Festival Express will run. The special train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 08.05 hrs on October 30 (Wednesday) and November 3 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 14.30 hrs, the same day," the statement said.

"In the return direction Train No. 06210 Chennai Egmore-KSR Bengaluru Superfast, Festival Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 15.55 hrs on October 30 (Wednesday) & November 3 (Sunday) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 22.50 hrs, the same day," it added.

IT said that the train will have one AC Two Tier Coach, one AC Three Tier Coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, and two second Class Coaches, which are Divyangjan friendly.

The train will halt at Yesvantpur, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur and Chennai Egmore. The Indian Railways always operates special trains during the festive seasons to clear the rush of passengers.

