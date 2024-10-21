ETV Bharat / state

South Western Railway To Run Special Trains To Clear Extra Rush During Diwali

Hyderabad: The South Western Railway (SWR) announced on Monday that it will run special trains to clear the extra rush during Diwali.

According to a media statement issued by Southern Railways, it said that train no. 06209/06210 KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Egmore - KSR Bengaluru will be operated to clear the rush of passengers during Diwali.

"Train No. 06209 KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Egmore Superfast Festival Express will run. The special train will leave KSR Bengaluru at 08.05 hrs on October 30 (Wednesday) and November 3 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 14.30 hrs, the same day," the statement said.